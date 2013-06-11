Chad Ochocinco Is Going To Jail For 30 Days After Fooling Around In Court

Chad Johnson (formerly Ochocinco) is going to jail for 30 days after a Florida judge did not accept his plea bargain for a recent probation violation for his domestic violence case, according to the Sun Sentinel.



Johnson reportedly playfully patted his lawyer on the bum during the hearing and the judge was not amused.

Here’s the account of what happened in the court room from TMZ:

“During the hearing, the judge and Chad’s lawyer were about to finalise the terms of Chad’s punishment — terms that were pretty favourable to Chad.

But the whole thing fell apart at the last minute, when the judge asked Chad if he was satisfied with his attorney — and the ex-NFL star reached back and playfully slapped his lawyer’s a**.

Chad smiled … the court erupted with laughter …. but the judge wasn’t amused.”

After a 15 minute break in court, Johnson apologized for the joke and said his “life is in shambles right now.” But the judge didn’t change her decision and sentenced Johnson to 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to violating his probation.

