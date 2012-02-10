Chad Ochocinco Is Changing His Name Back To Chad Johnson

Photo: NFL.com

Well, that didn’t last long.Chad Ochocinco will go back to his birth name of Chad Johnson on July 4 (via SI.com). At least that’s what he told his followers on Twitter recently.



Much to the annoyance of his coaches and some NFL media types, Johnson legally changed his last name to Ochocinco in August 2008 when he was still with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Apparently the gimmick was only temporary. That, or he’s noticed how his numbers have dropped dramatically since the silly, yet entertaining name change.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.