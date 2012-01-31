Chad Ochocinco Bought Ultra-Expensive Beats By Dre Head Phones For Every Single New England Patriot

Despite being humbled into almost-non-existent production as a member of the New England Patriots, Chad Ochocinco is in a giving mood as he approaches his first Super Bowl.



To celebrate his first time going to the big game Ochocinco gave every member of the team a pair of Beats by Dre headphones (via Shutdown Corner)

Offensive lineman Nick McDonald was pretty happy about his gift.

Thanks ocho.. You the man twitter.com/NMcDonald65/st… — Nick McDonald (@NMcDonald65) January 28, 2012

Yes, the guy made a few million dollars this season, but unlike his all-world teammate Tom Brady jumping on his sponsor’s presents (Uggs), Ochocinco actually shelled out a cool $28,000 of his own to pay for the hottest head gear on the market.

In case you were wondering how you can look as sweet as the Patriots, their new toys go for $399.95 a pop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.