Chad Ochocinco Says Glenn Beck’s Ideas Are “EPIC”

Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocino caused a minor uproar on Twitter this weekend after purchasing and reading Glenn Beck’s Broke on a flight.It all started with a single tweet from Ochocino, “Does anyone know if Glenn Beck has a twitter account?Starting on his new book #BROKE His views on political n economical issues are #EPIC.”



From there, a stream of unfollows began. But he stood by his words for the sake of open-mindedness.

Here’s some of what he tweeted about the book:

“Gotten through 3 chapters in @glennbeck book n so far everything he’s said is either common sense or his opinion based off his own research”

“I don’t agree with alot of this shit but nonetheless its interesting reading the views n opinions from what I’d like to call the other side”

Now, Ochocinco has the chance to confront what he calls “the other side” live and in person. Beck invited the wide receiver on his radio show, and Ochocinco responded, “Whenever you’re ready.”

We can’t wait.

