Chad Ochocinco Sleeps Underneath A Giant Aquarium

Athletes have some crazy toys in their homes and garages, but this one is one of the weirdest we’ve seen yet.



This is Chad Ochocinco’s bed. That’s a full size aquarium filled with fish and other sea creatures. Not your ordinary headboard. (via Sportress)

Chad’s not the only one who buys ridiculous toys…

Check out 11 Of The Most Outragous Purchases Made By Pro Athletes >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.