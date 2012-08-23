Chad Kroeger Proposed To Avril Lavigne With A 14-Carat Diamond—Here's What One Looks Like

Chad Kroeger, the lead singer of Nickelback, has sold a lot of records. He spent some of his hard-earned cash buying Avril Lavigne a 14-carat-diamond, according to reports.



Most of us can’t even fathom what a 14-carat-diamond looks like. But other celebrities, including Hillary Duff and Mariah Carey, wear diamonds that big.

Both of their rings were estimated to cost more than $1 million. Here’s a picture of Duff’s ring, to give an idea for size:

Photo: Tumblr

Kroeger’s proposal to Lavigne shocked fans because she was recently dating Brody Jenner. The couple was reportedly together for six months before Kroeger popped the question earlier this month.

