Things got real for NFL free agent Chad Johnson when he was playing Madden 13 today. But in typical Chad fashion, he injected a little humour into a seemingly sad situation:



That awkward moment when you realise you’re not on Madden13 and have to create yourself… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 29, 2012

