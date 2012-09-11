Chad Johnson Is Refusing To Sign His Divorce Papers

Photo: Getty Images

Chad Johnson’s wife Evelyn Lozada filed for divorce three days after Johnson allegedly assaulted her but the former NFL player is refusing to sign any divorce documents, according to TMZ.Sources told TMZ that Johnson does not want the divorce so he is not signing any papers.



It seems as though Johnson is trying to win Lozada back, he recently got a tattoo of her face on his leg, but sources told TMZ Lozada is set on getting divorced.

Lozada filed for divorce in the state of Florida and under Florida law, a judge can finalise a divorce without both parties signing the papers. Things aren’t looking good for Ocho.

