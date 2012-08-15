Report: Chad Johnson's Wife Files For Divorce After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Chad Johnson’s wife Evelyn Lozada has filed for divorce after just six weeks of marriage, according to TMZ.



Johnson was recently arrested and subsequently kicked off the Miami Dolphins for allegedly headbutting Lozada.

Lozada claims her marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to divorce documents seen by TMZ.

The couple’s VH1 reality show has also been pulled from the airwaves before its schedule debut.

