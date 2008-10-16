Chad Hurley Fesses Up: There's No Secret YouTube Revenue Plan

Google CEO Eric Schmidt has been talking about a secret revenue plan for YouTube since April. But what is it? YouTube founder and CEO Chad Hurley cleared up this mystery at a keynote he gave at a conference in Cannes, France. There is no plan. PaidContent:



“I always get the question, ‘where’s the revenue, when are you guys going to make money?’ I don’t think there’s going to be a silver bullet that answers all those questions – we’re developing a suite of solutions for people to be creative and see how the audience engages with those (different forms of) ads.”

