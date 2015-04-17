Everything Etsy's CEO wore for its $3 billion+ IPO was bought on the site

Craft marketplace Etsy went public Thursday morning, and CEO Chad Dickerson dressed for the occassion by donning an outfit completely composed of pieces he bought on the site.

“Everything I’m wearing right now is from Etsy,” Dickerson told Business Insider. “I bought my suit on Etsy, my shirt, my socks… My favourite thing that I’m wearing right now are my cufflinks that feature baseball stitching.”

He says he bought the cufflinks from an Etsy shop called Baseball Seams Co, which recycles old baseballs and turns the seams into bracelets, keychains, and cufflinks. Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakata, the shop sells its handmade cufflinks for $US29.99 a pop.

Besides repping Etsy sellers with his attire, Dickerson invited 28 sellers from 23 shops to come to New York City’s Times Square to set up a market to sell their goods to celebrate the IPO.

“The uniqueness of Etsy — of our point of view, of what our sellers sell on the site — is part of what makes us a really valuable as a company,” Dickerson says.

Etsy’s stock was priced at $US16 per share, but it popped to $US31 at opening, and rallied by as much as 120% throughout the day. Its opening price valued it at more than $US3.7 billion.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens to your brain and body when you check your phone before bed



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.