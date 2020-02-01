Doomsday writer Chad Daybell based characters in his books on his family. Now people are reading them for clues.

Rexburg Police Department/Facebook Newlyweds Chad Daybell, left, and Lori Vallow, right, are wanted for questioning in connection to the disappearance of Vallow’s two children, ages 7 and 17.

Chad Daybell has written dozens of books for a LDS audience.

The books feature characters based on his own family.

Now that he is entangled in a web of missing person and death investigations, people are reading for clues.

Chad Daybell, a Mormon novelist who’s been at the centre of an entangled web of missing children and suspicious deaths, has written more than 20 apocalyptic and LDS novels.

Some of the books, he said on his website, are based on his own children and late-wife. In his 2017 autobiography, “Living on the Edge of Heaven,” Daybell said that he’s had multiple near-death experiences and lives with one foot in the “spirit world.”

Now that Daybell’s former wife Tammy is dead, and his new wife Lori Vallow’s two children are missing, some true-crime sleuths are reading the books for clues.

National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan were last seen in September.

Chad Daybell founded Spring Creek Books with his wife Tammy Daybell. Tammy Daybell died in October, two weeks before he married Lori Vallow whose children haven’t been seen since September. Tammy Daybell’s body has been exhumed after law enforcement learned that Lori Vallow’s former husband and brother had also recently died.

Media have descended on Rexburg, Idaho where the children were supposed to be presented to a judge by Thursday. She never showed up.

On Friday, journalist Adam Herbets, took photos of text from Daybell’s books and posted them to Twitter.

In one of Chad Daybell’s novels, the characters take refuge at the Springville Cemetery as troops from Russia and China invade the United States. – – – Chad worked at Springville Cemetery as a grave digger. It’s also where his wife Tammy is now buried. pic.twitter.com/IftkWQM1Oq — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2020

Daybell’s autobiography is selling for $US14.81 on Amazon. The Spring Creek Books website is down.

This passage describes a moment in Chad Daybell’s childhood in which he describes feeling a “strange satisfaction” from killing 120 bees. pic.twitter.com/tXB9v3Y7iu — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) January 31, 2020

Daybell’s best-selling novel is “The Great Gathering” from his “Standing in Holy Places” series, he wrote on his website.

The book is based in the near future when main characters Tad and Emma North and their children live in “a United States that is growing increasingly wicked,” according to the summary.

“The Norths and their extended family notice that many Latter-day Saints are being deceived by alluring temptations, and they wonder how much longer the Lord will allow American society to continue its downward spiral,” he wrote.

“An Errand for Emma” features a “slightly fictionalized” family history, according to a post from Daywell. The Daltons, a family in the book, mirrors his own family, he said.

The Times of Turmoil series also tells a tale of the United States at the edge of collapse.

“Natural disasters will lead to economic difficulties, leaving the United States on the edge of collapse. During this time of strife, members of the LDS Church will be invited by their leaders to survive the civil unrest by gathering to holy refuges.” the summary reads.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were last seen in Hawaii on Saturday. A Madison County prosecutor in Idaho filed a child protection order and Vallow was ordered to hand over her kids – 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow – to the state on Thursday. She never did.

Vallow’s late husband, Charles Vallow, was shot dead by her brother in July. Her brother, Alex Cox, died in December and an autopsy is pending.

Attempts to reach Daywell’s five children and Vallow’s oldest son were unsuccessful Friday.

JJ’s biological grandmother Kay Woodcock, who is also Charles Vallow’s sister, told reporters on Thursday that it was after Lori Vallow became interested in Daybell after reading his novels. After Charles Vallow was killed, she moved from Arizona to Idaho where the Daybells were living.

On Friday, Herbets wrote did a story analysing Daybell’s writing.

“The most common question I receive is, ‘What parts of your books are based on what you’ve seen in vision, and what part did you make up?'” Herbets wrote, quoting Daybell’s autobiography. “The short answer is that I don’t fictionalize any of the events portrayed. I’m really not that creative… My torn veil allows information to be downloaded into my brain from the other side. The scenes I am shown are real events that will happen.”

