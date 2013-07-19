ChaCha CEO's Wife Is Claiming On Twitter That He's Cheating On Her With An Employee

Scott Jones, the founder and CEO of search engine ChaCha, seems to be in the middle of an alleged adultery scandal.



His wife is claiming on Twitter that he’s having an affair with Renee Larr, a marketing and PR assistant at ChaCha, Sam Biddle of Valleywag reports.

We reached out to Jones and will update this post if we hear back.

In one tweet, VeeVee Jones claims that her husband and Larr are working together to file harassment charges against her. Some of the tweets that Biddle cites have since been deleted, but that doesn’t mean she has stopped talking about the affair on Twitter and on her personal blog.

VeeVee Jones

“It’s been over 24 hours since I found out the love of my life was capable of deceit,” @VeeVee wrote on her blog today. We weren’t a story book match made in heaven… But I honest to god love him with all I know.”

They apparently met on Match.com. But when she was eight-months pregnant, she claims he cheated on her. She was ready to leave, but then Scott got diagnosed with cancer, she writes. She stayed, but recently realised that he fell out of love with her, she says.

Meanwhile, @VeeVee is actively tweeting about the alleged affair on Twitter.

