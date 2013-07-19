ChaCha CEO Denies Cheating On His Wife

Earlier today, we wrote about ChaCha CEO Scott Jones’s wife accusing him on Twitter of cheating on her.



His wife, Vee, claimed that he has been sleeping with a current ChaCha employee.

Jones did not immediately comment, but he has since provided Business Insider with a statement via his PR rep:

“While I would have preferred that this remain the private and personal matter that it is, the recent accusations made by Vee Lee against me and other employees of ChaCha are simply not true. This is a regrettable situation and I want to thank my family, friends and employees for their understanding and continued support during this trying time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.