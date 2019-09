Twitter’s office

Twitter is about to raise $800 million and use half of it to cash out early employees and investors, Kara Swisher reports.She expects the deal to be done in the next two weeks.



The round will value Twitter at $8 billion.

Twitter has now raised $760 million to date.

