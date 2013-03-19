And Now For A Video Of CFTC Head Gary Gensler Dancing To Bruno Mars

It isn’t every day that we get to see bank regulators let their hair down. Luckily, Reuters’ Pedro da Costa managed to sneak a video of a rare moment of bliss and carefree joy on the dance floor experienced by none other than CFTC chair Gary Gensler.



Gensler was breaking it down at conference in Boca Raton, and seems to be enjoying Bruno Mars’ ‘Locked Out Of Heaven’ very much. The video’s a bit dark, but you can see his moves aren’t too bad either (right?).

From YouTube via Pedro da Costa:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.