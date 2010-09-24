Rap Song References Dodd Frank, Obama, Leverage, And The 2,200 Page FinReg Bill

Traders everywhere have been dealing with the new regulations required by the Dodd Frank FinReg bill since this summer.



What’s great about this new song, which vocalizes the frustrations of the every day Forex trader now that FinReg is in place, is that it’s catchy and up-beat, so despite the “Eff it all” lyrics, you get a feeling there’s reason to be optimistic about the future. But at the same time, you can also see this song being the perfect soundtrack to kicking your own a$$ at the gym.

We could use a little more bass, but we won’t quibble. The rapper, R.S., really captures the mood perfectly.

Click here to listen to the song.

You should also read the lyrics to the song, CFTC (Babysit Me), courtesy of John Lothian. Lyrical excellence is bolded:

Yeah…yeah man. This right here? This is dedicated to the CFTC. The Commodities and Futures Trading

Commission Man. Some real FOREX traders. All risk,no reason. Let’s go baby…

[REFRAIN]

C F T C

Why ya wanna babysit me?

Uh oh O-oh

[REFRAIN]

I’ll take down and begun they taught me leverage 10:1. Now you don’t make a living for me how you make decisions for me?

Weather the storm, thunder to come, used to leverage 200:1.

They prayin for my self destruction, God and friend I smell corruption.

It’s digusting. Old scam.

Fraud? Look, I’m a grown man with my own plan. Don’t babysit. Proposal makes a baby.

I need some room to make me rich. The 50:1 you make me quit.

You’re hiding behind consumer protection. Kicked us out, you move the direction.

Shift the markets get your profits – that is hell and reach for profits.

How you gonna tell me how to invest? Obama please get me outta this mess.

Now I’m stressed. This one’s for ages. The bill is 2,200 pages.

Makes me want to get a lawyer – I’ve got a question for ya.

[REFRAIN]

C F T C

Why ya wanna babysit me?

Uh oh O-oh

[REFRAIN]

I see Big Brother is watching my every move like my mother.

I’m going under fast. Who controls it makes me wonder.

Who’s the consume that consumer? I can’t move I’m the loser.

Dodd and Frank abuses changed the eyes. No more rumours.

Leverage is 50:1. Even 20 or some.

Now my money is done. 9-to-5 here I come.

It makes me want to cry out. They’re trying to fry my account. This world is crazy. Why they always push the little guys out?

This big the government. Keep us for they loving it.

Tell you more I love my p*ss. I’m mad a trader forward this.

Hate my job I’m bored with this cus I could go so long with this.

Take my profits and all the chips. We’ve got a new song for this.

[REFRAIN]

C F T C

Why ya wanna babysit me?

Uh oh O-oh

[REFRAIN]

CFTC wanted to be the hand that rocks the cradle. You know what I mean?

