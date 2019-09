REPORT: The CFTC Is Considering Bitcoin Regulation

The Financial Times reports exclusively the Commodities Futures and Exchange Commission is studying whether Bitcoin would fall under their purview.



CFTC head Bart Chilton told the paper Bitcoin¬†“is for sure something we need to explore,” adding, “It’s not monopoly money.”

Another anonymous source¬†said that the regulator is “seriously” examining the issue.

Bitcoin was trading around $120 today on Japan’s Mt. Gox exchange.

