CFOs say Donald Trump is the best candidate for businesses but won't win the nomination

Two recent surveys show business leaders think Trump is good for business but doesn’t have a chance of winning in the GOP primaries.

A new poll from the CNBC CFO Council reveals that zero per cent of CFOs on the council believe Trump will receive the GOP nomination. The council is comprised of nearly 100 CFO members who run some of the largest public and private companies in the world with $US2 trillion in market capitalisation.

Nearly half of the CFO Council participated in the study and not a single member gave Trump a vote of confidence.

According to CNBC, 78% of votes went to Jeb Bush, up from 72% last quarter. Scott Walker slipped to 11% of the vote, placing him in a tie with former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina. Senator Marco Rubio and Governor John Kasich were tied at 6%.

Donald Trump, neurosurgeon Ben Carson, and various other lesser-known nominees received zero votes.

Despite the lack of CFO support from the CFO Council, Duke University’s latest CFO Global Business Outlook survey found that Trump is viewed as the best candidate for businesses among 468 US finance and corporate executives.

When asked which presidential candidate they thought would best support American business interests, 19.4% gave Trump their vote of confidence. Trump was followed by Fiorina with a 14.1% vote. Jeb Bush took the number three spot with a 13.9%, followed by John Kasichat at 9.4%, and Hillary Clinton with 9.2%. Scott Walker racked up 6.8% of the vote.

Rounding out the top 10 was Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, and Bernie Sanders.

“This is not a survey of the average voter. These are our business leaders,” said John Graham, a finance professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business and director of the survey. “It appears US CFOs believe that presidential candidates with business experience would be best for their own businesses, given the backgrounds of Donald Trump and Carly Fiorina.”

