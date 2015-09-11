CFOs can't fill key positions fast enough and plan to raise wages

CFOs in the US are having a hard time filling key positions, and they plan to increase real wages to aid in their hiring efforts.

In a recent survey by Duke University, 93% of 510 CFOs in America said they have job openings, and half said they can’t find people to fill those key jobs.

The survey also found that most companies plan to increase real wages by 3.3% due to labour market pressures and a desire to fill key slots.

According to the Duke/CFO Magazine

Global Business Outlook Survey, wage growth will be strongest in

services/consulting, healthcare, tech, retail/wholesale, and construction.

For employment and wage increases, CFOs listed the following concerns that guided their decisions:

Economic uncertainty

Cost of benefits

Attracting and retaining qualified employees

Regulatory requirements

Government policy

Weak demand for product/services

Data security

Employee productivity

Access to capital

Employee morale

The Duke CFO Global Business Outlook has been conducted for the last 78 consecutive quarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.