61 per cent Of CFOs Are Obsessed With Latin America

CFO.com just released its fifth-annual Global Business and Spending Monitor.



It’s a survey of more than 500 CFOs across the world on where they see the global economy heading, and what sort of business decisions their firms are poised to make.

One region emerged as the decisive next-big-thing among the group: Latin America.

Here’s the graph showing planned cash distribution across the globe:

Photo: CFO

That’s despite a 15 per cent drop-off, highest among all regions, in the number of respondents predicting economic expansion in the region — to 73 per cent from 88 per cent (North America leads at 75 per cent).

One CFO highlighted the resilience of Brazil in particular: “[It] has been growing over the last two or three years — even during the big crisis, Brazil was very stable.”

