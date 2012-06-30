10 Reasons Why You Should Start Watching The CFL Tonight

Photo: AP Images

Most Americans look at the CFL as a joke league. Well, it’s time to stop, because the CFL is actually a crazy, exciting football league.Special teams is more of a factor, more guys are on the field, and the passing game makes up for about 85% of plays.



And besides, what other football are you going to watch right now?

Every CFL team plays 18 season games And the players don't complain about it. There are also two preseason games, and the playoffs for the Grey Cup. The games start in June and go through the end of November. What other football can you watch in the summer? The CFL field is huge, 10 yards longer and 12 yards wider than American fields Goal line to goal line, the CFL field is 110 yards, and it's 65 yards wide. This creates a need for a more spread out passing game, which leads to more exciting play. There are three downs, compared to four in American football One less down means much more passing. In any given CFL game, you're probably going to see 85% passing, 15% run game. The end zones are 20 yards deep Having such deep end zones allows for the passing game to continue close to the goal line. The drop back pass is still a BIG factor inside the five yard line. There are 12 players on each side of the ball All offensive backfield players (except the QB) can be in motion before the snap, making for more explosive take offs from eligible receivers. It also creates more confusion for the defence Special teams is MUCH more important (and exciting) in the CFL There are no fair catches on punt returns. The ball must be returned and to combat hard hits, there is the 'no yards' rule, defensive players must give a 5-yard radius before the ball is caught. Any ball kicked into the end zone on a punt, or kickoff that is not brought out of the end zone will count as a single point for the kicking team. The ball can be run out of the end zone or punted back out of the end zone in which case the original kicking team could advance it and re-secure possession or kick it back again.

Any ball kicked into the end zone on a punt, or kickoff that is not brought out of the end zone will count as a single point for the kicking team. The ball can be run out of the end zone or punted back out of the end zone in which case the original kicking team could advance it and re-secure possession or kick it back again.

Any missed field goal that lands in the end zone and is not brought out, will also count as a single point for the kicking team. The fans are WILD. This guy wore a meat helmet to support his favourite team the Hamilton Tiger-Cats It's an authentic league A lot of Americans are up there, but the CFL stays true to its roots. On game day, only 22 players on the roster (19 and 3 quarterbacks) can be 'imports.' Overtime is the same as OT in American college football Instead of sudden death like in the NFL, in the CFL, each team gets an equal shot at scoring in overtime, just like in college football in America. Not only is this type of overtime more exciting, its more fair.

