In week 10 of the CFL season, the Saskatchewan Rough Riders defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the help of this HUGE hit. Check out the video here.



NOW: Learn More About How Awesome The CFL Is >>>



(via @JimmyTraina)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.