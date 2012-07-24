CFL Player Spoils 117-Yard Kick Return Touchdown After Wasting Time To Taunt His Opponent

Former New Mexico State standout Chris Williams nearly returned a missed field goal 117 yards for a touchdown in a CFL game — but Williams allowed the defence to catch up after backpedaling the final 10 yards, and was tackled at the goal line.



The play was initially ruled a touchdown but after review the Hamilton Tiger-Cats got the ball at the 1-yard line. It’s one of the dumbest plays we’ve ever seen, but at least it didn’t cost Hamilton, the Tiger-Cats went on to win 39-24 over the Montreal Alouettes.

