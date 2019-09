The BC Lions’ quarterback Runako Reth connected with receiver Arland Bruce for this beautiful 100-yard touchdown pass (via Outside The Boxscore).



BC went on to destroy Saskatchewan 42 to 5. And who says the CFL isn’t exciting?

