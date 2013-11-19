By This Time Tomorrow Everyone In Argentina Will Be Obsessed With This Super Cute Puppy

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner made her first public statement to Argentines since undergoing brain surgery that kept her sidelined during last month’s crucial elections (which were brutal for her party).

It’s a thank you video to everyone who helped her in her recovery, posted by Clarin.

After thanking the hospital staff and tons of well-wishers, CFK goes on to introduce viewers to an adorable puppy named Simon (after Simon Bolivar, of course).

The story is that Simon was supposed to be given to her by Hugo Chavez before he died. The dog is a special breed, and the national dog of Venezuela.

At one point, Simon starts to nip at CFK’s hair and she jokes, “you can’t do that, or we’ll have to break off ties with Venezuela.”

Now, if you think this is some kind of ridiculous political stunt, you’re probably right. If you think that it might just work, though, you’d be right about that too.

With this dog, CFK is not only adding a positive, ridiculously cute element to the presidential brand, but she’s also showing her support for the Chavez legacy ahead of Venezuela’s crucial elections on Dec. 8.

Puppy. Power.

If you speak Spanish, watch the video below. If you don’t, put it on silent and watch anyway, this dog is adorable (the puppy shows up around minute 4:45).

