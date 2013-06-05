The Most Scandalous Gowns At The Star-Studded CFDA Fashion Awards

Supermodels, socialites, actresses, style mavens and fashion designers all gathered Monday night to celebrate the



2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City.Karlie Kloss, Sofia Vergara, Nicole Richie, Miranda Kerr and dozens of other fashionable folk all walked the red carpet.

Some wore especially scandalous gowns, while others kept it uncharacteristically covered.

The event, hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, honours outstanding achievement in fashion design.

