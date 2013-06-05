The Most Scandalous Gowns At The Star-Studded CFDA Fashion Awards

Supermodels, socialites, actresses, style mavens and fashion designers all gathered Monday night to celebrate the
2013 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City.Karlie Kloss, Sofia Vergara, Nicole Richie, Miranda Kerr and dozens of other fashionable folk all walked the red carpet.
Some wore especially scandalous gowns, while others kept it uncharacteristically covered.
The event, hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen, honours outstanding achievement in fashion design.
SCANDAL: Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima showed off her long, lean legs in a sheer dress by Givenchy, designed by the evening's International Award recipient, Riccardo Tisci.
SCANDAL: Nicole Richie was taped in place in her metallic slip dress from Marc Jacobs's fall 2013 collection.
COVERED: Miranda Kerr kept it uncharacteristically conservative in this Proenza Schouler dress -- the label that was later awarded Womenswear Designer of the Year during the ceremony.
COVERED: Actress Juliette Lewis in a peach coloured design by Zac Posen, who was also her date for the event.
SCANDAL: Sofia Vergara showed off her assets in a form-fitting Hervé Leroux gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
COVERED: Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain, who arrived with Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, kept it simple in black.
SCANDAL: 20-year-old Victoria's Secret model Karlie Kloss exposed her slim figure in this daring neckline gown by designers Michelle Ochs and Carly Cushnie, pictured here.
COVERED: Mary-Kate Olsen and her actress/sister Elizabeth Olsen were cloaked in black outfits from MK's line the Row.
SCANDAL: Model Karolina Kurkova showed she has legs for days in this Michael Kors-designed short-suit.
COVERED: Supermodel Linda Evangelista kept her famous body under wraps in Oscar de la Renta. She later presented during the ceremony.
SCANDAL: Model Jessica Stam wore a Rebecca Minkoff mini dress and arrived with the designer as her date.
COVERED: While her fellow Angel Lily Aldridge kept her famous body undercover in a dress from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's line, the Row—complete with their ruffled pumps that looked more like bedroom slippers.
SCANDAL: 17-year-old Ireland Baldwin was a vision in red alongside the gown's designer, David Meister.
