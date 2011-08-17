CFA Watch: Level 3 Results Are Out And More Than Half Passed

It’s another CFA day and Wall Street is about to have a lot more CFA charterholders today.



After three gruelling six-hour exams over the course of few years, all of that hard work is about to pay off.

The CFA Institute announced that 51% of the June 2011 Level 3 exam test-takers passed. Compare that number to the 46% that passed the Level 3 last June.

The institute began emailing results today for the June 2011 Level 3 exams at 9 a.m. However, the timing of receiving the results might vary, the institute said on its site.

The results will be posted online no earlier than 9 a.m. on August 17.

Congratulations to all new CFA charterholders!

