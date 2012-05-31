DEAR CFA TEST TAKERS: Here's The Best Advice You'll Ever Get

I’m not going to give you any tips on how to memorize formulas. I’m not going to tell you how you can construct an efficient study schedule.I just have one word for you: coffee.



Maybe Red Bull or some other energy drink is your preferred source of caffeine. But whatever it is, drink it up!

Test-takers are often told that they have an average of 90 seconds* to spend on each question (120 questions for each 3-hour section). As such, bathroom breaks are often considered wastes of time.

But that’s a fatal error.

It’s better to be efficient for 5 hours and 50 minutes, then to be inefficient for 6 hours.

So drink your coffee and take your bathroom breaks.

Sincerely,

Someone who sat through and passed all three exams

PS: And don’t wear a diaper. Every CFA test-taker has heard someone joke about this, and some claim they know someone who’s done it. But that’s ridiculous.

*Earlier, I had said 3 minutes per question. I meant 90 seconds. OOPS!

