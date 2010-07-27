CFA Results Just E-Mailed; Here's Something To Cheer Up Those Who Failed

The Chartered Financial Analyst level I and II exam results were emailed this morning to those who sat for the June 2010 exam.



Usually, it’s statistically easier to pass the CFA in June.

But this year in June, a lower percentage passed the first and second level exams.

The stats from Bloomberg:

— 42% passed the exam’s first test, down from 46 per cent last year

— 39% passed the second level, compared with 41% last year

We won’t know the stats about this year until tomorrow, a CFA spokesman told us.

For those of you who found out that you failed the CFA today, here’s something that might cheer you up. Check out the other CFA institute.

For those who passed, congratulations! It’s a hard test. Someone even thought passing warranted this.

