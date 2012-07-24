CFA Level 1 And 2 Results Are Finally Out

Photo: richkidsofinstagram.tumblr.com

From the CFA Institute’s website…June 2012 Exam Pass Rates



Level I: 38%

Level II: 42%

Level III: Available 7 August

In June 2011 and December 2011 the pass rates for Level I were 39% and 38%, respectively.

The pass rates for Level II test-takers in those same months in 2011 were 43% and 47%.

Since 1963, the average pass rate for any of the levels is 47% [.PDF].

The CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst), which consists of three separate levels, is considered the most difficult test taken by Wall Streeters.

That’s because fewer than 20% of candidates pass all three tests on the first try and it takes the average CFA candidate four years to complete the entire program. Each level takes a solid six months to prepare for.

The CFA Institute said it will send out individual results sometime after 9 a.m. EST today. Those who took the Level III will have to wait until August 7th.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.