CFA Level 1 Exam Results Are Out

The wait is over.



The results of the December 2012 Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level 1 exams are out, and they are being emailed to candidates today.

The good news: 37 per cent passed.

The bad news: 63 per cent failed.

The results will be available on the CFA Institute ‘s website after 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday January 23.

Here’s a look at the historical pass rates for each exam since 1963:

Photo: CFA Institute

