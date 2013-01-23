CFA Level 1 Exam Results Are Out

The wait is over.
The results of the December 2012 Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Level 1 exams are out, and they are being emailed to candidates today.
The good news: 37 per cent passed.
The bad news: 63 per cent failed.
The results will be available on the CFA Institute ‘s website after 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday January 23.
Here’s a look at the historical pass rates for each exam since 1963:
Photo: CFA Institute
