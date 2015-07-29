The latest results for Wall Street's most brutal exam are in

The results for two levels of Wall Street’s hardest exam are in, and as usual, most of you failed.

Here’s the run down:

June 2015 exam pass rates

Level I: 42%

Level II: 46%

Level III: Available 11 August

Solid effort everyone, that means pass rates held steady from last year’s results.

Of course, it also means that the December Level I candidates did slightly better than June’s. Their pass rate was 44%.

For those of you unfamiliar, the Chartered Financial Analyst exam, better known as the CFA, is the undisputed heavy-weight of Wall Street tests. People study for years to get through three levels of mind bending maths and financial knowledge.

People bleed for this..

As for level III, there’s some hope. Last year candidates pulled out a 54% pass rate, much better than the year before’s at 49%.

Individuals should have started getting their results after 9 am EST. Good luck everyone.

NOW WATCH: 6 compelling correlations that make absolutely no sense



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.