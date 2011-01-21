The CFA Institute Lost Hundreds Of People's Exams In Africa

Photo: YouTube/In Betweeners

The organisation that awards financiers world-over with the coveted CFA designation, the CFA Institute, has really messed up.They’ve lost the answer sheets of 275 African candidates who took the gruelling 6 hour exam in Ghana in December, according to Bloomberg, via Dealbreaker.



The CFA President John Rogers had to pen a sheepish email to those affected, which explained that the shipping agent hasn’t delivered the Level 1 papers to the institute so “we cannot grade your December 2010 CFA exam.”

He goes on,

I can only imagine how upsetting this news must be to you. We know the time and effort you put into this examination process and are determined to support your investment in time as best we can.

The institute is refunding the candidates in full for the exam fees and travel costs, and will waive the fees for their next registration. They have to resit the exam in February.

Now this is incredibly unfortunate for most of the candidates, who, after hundreds of hours of study and preparation, felt they aced the exam.

But for some, let’s be honest, it’s probably a godsend. After every exam, in every city in the world, there are some who leave the room at the conclusion of the test and wish they could turn back time to resit the exam, or study for a few extra hours. Or days.

Right now, they are thanking their lucky stars that the couriers can’t find the papers.

The ones that thought they did well, on the other hand …

