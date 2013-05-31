CFA EXAM DAY HORROR STORY: A Test-Taker Takes The Tunnel To New Jersey When His Exam Is In Long Island

Julia La Roche
Holland Tunnel

In honour of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam—the notoriously hard Wall Street test happening this Saturday—we’ve been sharing some of the best horror stories from test-takers. 

A commenter named Cameron gave us is a total nightmare scenario where he was in the Holland tunnel headed to New Jersey and realised he was supposed to take the test in Long Island. (Note: edited lightly for clarity): 

“I took a company car with a fellow employee to New Jersey for level 1. He was taking the test at the Continental Arena. Midway through the Holland tunnel, I realised I was taking mine at the Nassau Coliseum. Cabbie dumped me off in Weehawken. Somehow, I called a cab service, he booked it to Long Island, and got me there just in time before doors closed. Heart attack city. I passed, I don’t how, because I was shaking for the first hour of the test.”

Phew! 

