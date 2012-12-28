Here's What CFAs Around The World Expect For The Euro Crisis In 2013

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute just published the results of its 2013 Global Market Sentimet Survey.



6,783 CFA members participated.

Despite similar training, the CFA charterholders seem to have varying assessments of the euro crisis depending on where they are from.

Interestingly, members within Europe expect the crisis to improve, whereas members in the developing markets are more worried about the crisis getting worse.

Photo: CFA

