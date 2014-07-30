CFA Exam Results Are Out And Most People Are Finding Out They Failed

Many young Wall Streeters are freaking out this morning since the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Level I and II results are coming out.

The CFA Institute said they will send the results at 9:00 AM EST. The CFA Institute’s website was down when we last checked.

For the June test-takers, 42% passed Level I and 46% passed Level 2, the CFA Institute Tweeted. That’s a higher pass rate than usual, but most folks still failed.

Consisting of three levels, the CFA program is considered to be the hardest series of exams in finance. Fewer than 20% of candidates pass all three tests on the first attempt. It takes the average CFA candidate four years to complete the entire program.

The average test-taker also spends a about six months preparing. They put in around 20 hours per week to study the exam materials.

For those who passed, you can see they’re really excited. Congrats guys!

















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.