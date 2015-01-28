CFA Level 1 Results Are Out, And Most People Are Finding Out They Failed

Julia La Roche
Ice skater fallREUTERS/Robert Pratta

Many young Wall Streeters are probably freaking this morning, and it’s not because of the snow.

It’s because the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Level I test results are coming out.

The CFA Institute said they emailed out the results, which also became available on their website at 9 a.m. ET. 

According to the CFA Institute, more than 44% of the he 47,175 December test-takers passed Level 1. That’s a higher pass rate than usual, but most of the test-takers still failed. 

Consisting of three levels, the CFA program is considered to be the hardest series of exams on Wall street. Fewer than 20% of candidates pass all three tests on the first try. It takes about four years to complete the program.

The average test-taker spends about six months preparing, putting in about 20 hours a week to study the exam materials for each level. 

Congrats to those who passed! 

 

