CFA EXAM DAY HORROR STORY: Hundreds Of Test Takers Get Screwed During Their 2-Hour Break

CFA Exam Day is coming up this Saturday, and nerves around Wall Street are probably running high. Stakes are particularly high for those hoping to pass Level 2 and Level 3 because they are offered only once a year—CFA Level 1 test takers can also write in December.



For the second story in our series, a CFA charterholder tells us about an exam break gone completely wrong …

The test site was at a hotel in Midtown New York a couple years back.

Everybody brings their notes to the CFA exam in hopes of cramming during the two-hour break in the middle of the exam.

The institute doesn’t allow you to bring bags into the exam room, so everybody assumes there’s a bag check of some sort. But there wasn’t one at this hotel so everybody left their bags outside in the hallway.

Apparently the bags were a fire hazard, so during the first part of the exam the hotel staff essentially bulldozed all the backpacks into an empty ballroom. There were hundreds and hundreds of backpacks in huge mounds in no organised fashion. It was f—ing chaos. No one could find their bag, and people were furious.

