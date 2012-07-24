Here's How One Firm Celebrated Their Passing CFA Candidates

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This morning, the young financiers who sat for the June CFA exam, found out if their studying paid off. Those who passed the exam typically spent over six months to complete a minimum of 300 hours of studying.



So obviously, when it’s over you feel relieved. And if you’ve passed, you feel incredible. (Note: This year’s pass rate was 38% for level 1 CFAs and 42% for level 2.)

Last year, one financial firm that had several June CFA candidates had a series of pretty sweet work parties to celebrate their passing employees, a source told Business Insider.

First, the firm has an office-wide ice cream social planned early in the week.

Those who passed wore Hawaiian button-up shirts on the following Friday, so they could be recognised and welcomed to “the club” by their more senior co-workers.

More importantly, several firms typically hand out a few thousand dollar cash bonus, along with a salary raise.

We like that last part.

