The Cessna SkyCourier just took its first flight and has already fielded a 50-aircraft order from FedEx. Take a look at the world's newest American turboprop.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier.

Cessna’s newest aircraft, the SkyCourier, has taken to the skies for the first time.

The SkyCourier is a multi-use utility turboprop designed for both cargo and passenger use, building upon the popular Cessna Grand Caravan.

FedEx Express has already placed a 50-aircraft order for the new model valued at over $US500 million.

The Cessna SkyCourier was first announced in 2017 as a highly durable utility aircraft intended to build upon the capabilities of its tried and true predecessor, the Cessna Grand Caravan. While boasting the versatility to carry 19 passengers or 6,000 pounds of cargo with its large cabin, the SkyCourier is also designed for high utilization operations even at airports with subpar conditions, making it a true workhorse.

The twin-turboprop departed for its first test flight from Textron Aviation’s Wichita, Kansas facility on the grounds of Beech Factory Airport on May 17. Its aerial jaunt around Kansas’ skies was the first step in a flight-testing campaign that will test the performance of the aircraft on its way to certification.

Awaiting that milestone is FedEx Express, which has already placed 50 orders for the aircraft with an option to extend that number to 100. The shipping giant’s airline plans to use the SkyCourier to transport freight to remote destinations that do not warrant or cannot accommodate its larger aircraft, replacing its ageing fleet with the new and highly capable turboprop.

Take a closer look at the Cessna SkyCourier, America’s soon-to-be newest freighter and airliner.

Production on the SkyCourier was kicked off by a 50-aircraft order from FedEx Express in 2017.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

Cessna’s newest turboprop aims to one-up an existing iconic in the manufacturer’s product line, the Caravan series.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Cessna Grand Caravan.

The Caravan is a proven workhorse that’s seen use in numerous aspects of the industry ranging from commercial seaplane flights to cargo.

Getty A Cessna Grand Caravan seaplane.

Its freighter variant is currently used by the likes of DHL and FedEx to reach remote communities or serve short routes not feasible for larger aircraft.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Cessna Grand Caravan.

But it’s tiny compared to the SkyCourier, making the new turboprop a step up for FedEx, the largest customer, as it can carry twice the load.

Enrico Powell / Shutterstock.com A Cessna Grand Caravan.

A true utility aircraft, the twin-engine plane is capable of carrying freight or passengers. 19 passengers can be seated in the cabin with a 1-2 configuration,

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

Or three standard LD3 shipping containers, the same that are loaded into the belly of commercial airliners and freighters, weighing up to 6,000 pounds in total can fit into the main cabin, loaded via the large cargo door in the rear of the plane.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

The plane will be flown by two pilots when flying for a passenger operation but the cargo version will have the option to be flown by only one pilot, reducing overall operating costs and making more efficient use of a pilot base.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier after a test flight.

The first flight for the SkyCourier took place on May 17, less than three years following the deal between Cessna parent company Textron Aviation and FedEx.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

The freighter version is the cheapest coming in at $US5.5 million per aircraft while the passenger version will cost slightly more at $US6.3 million.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

The FedEx deal for 50 planes was estimated to cost $US550 million based on the cost price of the aircraft, though the shipper might have received a bulk discount.

Textron Aviation FedEx Express and Textron Aviation marking a deal for the purchase of 50 SkyCouriers.

The passenger variant is slated to receive passenger-friendly features not commonly found on most turboprop airliners, Textron Aviation’s fleet sales manager Mike Haenggi told Air Cargo Week, including USB charging ports at each seat.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

The SkyCourier’s range will be approximately 900 nautical miles, roughly equivalent to the distance between New York and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

When fully loaded with freight, however, the range drops to under 400 nautical miles.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

Durability and high utilization will also play a key role, with the manufacturer implementing a stronger landing gear system to handle poorly maintained runways and also simplifying the fuelling process for quick turnarounds.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier rendering.

Having taken its first flight, the SkyCourier will now begin flight testing and certification with a delivery goal of later this year.

Textron Aviation A Cessna SkyCourier during a test flight.

