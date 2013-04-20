Small Plane Crashes Near Williamsburg, Va., Killing 1

One person died when a single-engine Cessna plane crashed in James City County, Virginia, FOX43 TV is reporting.



The plane went down in a wooded area around 50 yards from the Williamsburg Landing subdivision on Boatwright Court, according to FOX43.

Investigators confirmed one fatality due to the impact, and said there was no fire when the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m.

It was unclear whether there were other people in the plane. according to FOX43. The name of the victim has not been released.

We’ll update this story when we find out more.

