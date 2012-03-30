One Of The Best Market Indicators There Is Continues To Plunge

We talk about this a lot: The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index.



It’s a measure of how the economic data is compared to official expectations, and it’s pretty useful for figuring out the expectations of the market.

Anyway, after foretelling the big comeback late last year and this year, it’s been in plunge mode, falling hard again today.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Bloomberg

