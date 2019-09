Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Barcelona is getting Cesc Fabregas for a transfer fee of 40 million Euros, via @GuillemBalague.rumours have been flying that Cesc would return to Spain, and that the Spaniard has been wanting to go home.



This move will be a serious loss for Arsenal.

