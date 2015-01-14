This Smart T-Shirt Can Actually Make Your Workout More Effective

OmSignal’s new smart shirt combines sensors in a fabric with a transmission device in the garment to provide users with instant feedback from a host of health sensors. All of the data captured by the OmSignals shirt is viewable in realtime on your smartphone.
OmSignal says their Up and Running kit, which includes a shirt, USB and data module costs $US249.
Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.
