This Smart T-Shirt Can Actually Make Your Workout More Effective

OmSignal’s new smart shirt combines sensors in a fabric with a transmission device in the garment to provide users with instant feedback from a host of health sensors. All of the data captured by the OmSignals shirt is viewable in realtime on your smartphone.

OmSignal says their Up and Running kit, which includes a shirt, USB and data module costs $US249.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

