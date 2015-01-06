Lenovo Just Went Nuts Unveiling New Product After New Product At CES

Lenovo Lenovo’s new AnyPen technology lets you use any metal object as a stylus.

Lenovo is unveiling new thing after new thing at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

Just take a look at some of the stuff the company unveiled Monday in Las Vegas:

Two new lightweight laptops, including the 13-inch LaVie Z notebook, which now claims to be the world’s lightest 13-inch laptop — it’s significantly lighter than Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air (1.72 pounds versus 2.96 pounds).

Four new Yoga laptops and tablet convertibles, including one model that features a new technology called “AnyPen” that lets you use any metal object as a stylus.

Two new smartphones.

A waterproof fitness wristband with an e-ink display that receives your smartphone notifications and lasts up to 7 days.

The $US29 Selfie Flash, designed to help you achieve superior lighting for your all important self-portraits. Unfortunately, Lenovo says it has no plans to sell the Selfie Flash in the US.

That’s 10 new Lenovo products. By the way, it unveiled 14 other products on Sunday (mostly enterprise-focused).

And Lenovo’s not even finished.

The company plans to unveil even more products on Tuesday, including “PC devices” for home and on the go: more laptops, 3D cameras, and all-in-one desktops. Perhaps there’s even more coming Wednesday.

Only one question remains: Does Lenovo plan on announcing anything else the rest of the year?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.