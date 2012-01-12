Here Are The 17 Hottest, Craziest Cars We Saw At CES In Las Vegas

Ellis Hamburger
audi concept car 940

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is filled with room after room of smartphones, computers, and gizmos—but that’s not all this show is about.In the upper reaches of North Hall you’ll find a variety of insane cars packed to the gills with carbon fibre, LEDs, and hemorrhage-inducing subwoofers.

Plus, there are just a ton of cool concept cars.

Here are the most eye-catching vehicles we saw at CES this year. 

This Lamborghini is powered by Nvidia...

...but we have no idea how.

Is this the future of automobiles?

iLounge brought a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano...

...and surrounded it with headphones.

It saves your driver preferences, work schedule, and music tastes for a customised experience. It even measures your heart rate!

Kia built a Jetsons-mobile.

Here's a cool Mercedes-Benz concept.

Just kidding. It's a virtual concept car.

Check out the speakers attached to the front of this motorised three-wheeler.

We want one.

Actually, this one's cooler.

It has speakers attached to the back of its seat for full surround sound.

This Kawasaki Teryx looks pretty normal from the front.

This Audi R8 is completely decked out in carbon fibre.

This Caddy has LEDs on its grill...

...and layer upon layer of Sony audio equipment in the back seat.

This Chevy Camaro had an awesome matte paint job...

...and some of the biggest rims we've ever laid eyes on.

This Parrot AR Drone isn't a car, but it's really cool. You control it with your iPhone.

We stumbled upon this rascal scooter. Its owner told us it sometimes exceeds 8 MPH.

JL Audio built a SlamPak audio system into this off-road machine.

The Kia Naimo concept car doesn't look very safe.

Where are the airbags?

Now check out...

