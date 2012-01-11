CES DAY 1: Here Are All The Incredible Gadgets You Missed, Plus A Very 'Enthusiastic' Steve Ballmer

Ellis Hamburger
nokia lumia 900 in hands back

Day 1 of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas yesterday was a flurry of keynotes, gadgets, and very long lines.

Here’s the best of what we saw, including Ryan Seacrest, Steve Ballmer, Nokia’s hot new Windows Phone for North America, a massive 80-inch touchscreen TV, a waterproof tablet, and more.

The Lumia 900 looks like its cousin the Lumia 800, except it has a larger screen, front-facing camera, and runs on AT&T's 4G LTE network.

The Microsoft CES event was an absolute mob scene three hours before it began.

Steve Ballmer and Ryan Seacrest (!) demoed Windows Phone for the CES audience, but didn't really show us anything new.

This keynote marked Microsoft's last ever at the Consumer Electronics Show.

It was near impossible to find a power outlet to use to charge your gadgets.

Samsung beat Apple to a voice-controlled TV! You can also control it with gestures.

Samsung's phone/tablet hybrid called the Galaxy Note will launch exclusively on AT&T's LTE network.

This dude from Pantech dunked his new tablet in a tank of water, then played with it some more.

AT&T is building its future on top of an HTML 5 app store. AT&T wants to kill platform-exclusive app stores like Android Market and the iOS App Store.

Steve Ballmer bounced around on stage at the press events for AT&T, Microsoft, and Nokia.

Sharp introduced an 80-inch whiteboard and projector killer for your office.

Sharp also introduced a bunch of huge TVs, including an 80-inch model that's as big as nine 32-inchers combined.

At the end of the day, we tried to leave the Venetian, but failed.

