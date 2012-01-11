CES DAY 1: Here Are All The Incredible Gadgets You Missed, Plus A Very 'Enthusiastic' Steve Ballmer

Day 1 of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas yesterday was a flurry of keynotes, gadgets, and very long lines.
Here’s the best of what we saw, including Ryan Seacrest, Steve Ballmer, Nokia’s hot new Windows Phone for North America, a massive 80-inch touchscreen TV, a waterproof tablet, and more.
The Lumia 900 looks like its cousin the Lumia 800, except it has a larger screen, front-facing camera, and runs on AT&T's 4G LTE network.
Steve Ballmer and Ryan Seacrest (!) demoed Windows Phone for the CES audience, but didn't really show us anything new.
AT&T is building its future on top of an HTML 5 app store. AT&T wants to kill platform-exclusive app stores like Android Market and the iOS App Store.
Sharp also introduced a bunch of huge TVs, including an 80-inch model that's as big as nine 32-inchers combined.
