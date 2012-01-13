CES DAY 3: Audi Concept Cars, Voice-Controlled TVs, And A Blind iPhone Expert

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Day 3 of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was full of concept cars, concept tablets, and even a blind guy using his iPhone.Here’s the best stuff we saw yesterday.
Sony's Playstation Vita has a front and rear touchscreen. It's a ton cooler than we expected it to be.
Vizio's high-end 10 inch tablet looked slick, and will launch later this year running Android Ice Cream Sandwich.
Vizio's new all-in-one PCs were impressive, and don't even include a mouse. There are built-in HDMI-inputs so you can use the monitor as your TV!
Vizio's Cinema Wide 3D display plays 21:9 aspect ratio movies without letterboxes, and in gorgeous 3D.
