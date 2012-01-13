CES DAY 3: Audi Concept Cars, Voice-Controlled TVs, And A Blind iPhone Expert

Day 3 of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was full of concept cars, concept tablets, and even a blind guy using his iPhone.Here’s the best stuff we saw yesterday.

Here's why blind people love their iPhones.

Vizio's first laptop computers look a lot like MacBook Airs, but that's a great thing.

Sony's Playstation Vita has a front and rear touchscreen. It's a ton cooler than we expected it to be.

This three-wheeler had giant subwoofers built in.

Vizio's high-end 10 inch tablet looked slick, and will launch later this year running Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

Vizio's new all-in-one PCs were impressive, and don't even include a mouse. There are built-in HDMI-inputs so you can use the monitor as your TV!

Vizio's Cinema Wide 3D display plays 21:9 aspect ratio movies without letterboxes, and in gorgeous 3D.

Sony's CES booth is one of the biggest at the show.

Sony's new XPERIA S plays 720p HD video, and has a clear bar for an antenna.

The Sony Vaio concept tablet really caught our eye, but it will likely never hit store shelves.

Sony also has a touchscreen Windows 8 PC in the works.

The Sony Tablet P is clamshell design, and runs Android 3.0 Honeycomb.

Samsung's voice controlled TV was a bore, and can't do much.

