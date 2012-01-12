CES DAY 2: Here Are All The Cool Gadgets You Missed, Plus Booth Babes

LAS VEGAS — The show floor finally opened at the Consumer Electronics Show yesterday. It was mind boggling.So far we’ve made our way through the most of the main hall where big names like Intel, Microsoft, and Samsung were showing off their latest toys.

Oh yeah, and there were booth babes.

Keep reading to see the best stuff we saw yesterday.

We finally got up close and personal with Nokia's stunning new Lumia 900 Windows Phone

Verizon's booth was packed with new stuff running on its 4G LTE network. Here's the new Droid 4

LG's Spectrum is a massive 4.5-inch phone that can also display 720p HD video

Verizon has two new 4G MiFi devices this year. They can work overseas too.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab 7.7 now runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network

Intel's booth was full of MacBook Air clones (Ultrabooks). The crowd loved them.

We also got a sneak peek at Intel's new concept Android phone. Soon Motorola and Lenovo will start making phones with Intel chips

We got a demo of the latest build of Windows 8. Microsoft outdid itself

Samsung's booth was so massive, we didn't even have time to see it all. Here's a look at its new Smart TVs

The Galaxy Note phone/tablet is a big hit too

Microsoft's booth was all about Xbox, Windows Phone, and Windows 8

Yes, Kinect can now help you get dressed in the morning

Windows Phones were everywhere

There were a lot of booth babes too

